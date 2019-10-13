Teams Are Now Setting Up Like This Against Us – Leeds United Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Liam Cooper believes there has been a noticable change in the way that teams set up against Leeds United this season compared to last term.



Marcelo Bielsa's men threatened to secure automatic promotion from the Championship for much of last season, but faltered at the business end of the campaign and finished third, then being knocked out of the playoffs by Derby County.













They started this season well, but in recent weeks have stumbled and have won just two of their last six league games, losing on three occasions.



Leeds regularly dominate possession, but have often failed to make their superiority count and have been stung by opposing sides.





For Cooper, teams have changed the way they approach a game against the Whites and are sitting back more to wait for counter attacking opportunities.







"Teams definitely give us a bit more respect nowadays", Cooper told LUTV.



"They set up a bit more negative, a bit more on the backfoot and look to counter on us.





"But in all games we've dealt with that really well."



Cooper believes that Leeds must learn to stay patient in games and accept the need to keep probing and searching for a goal throughout the full 90 minutes.



"We've dominated teams, but sometimes you've got to stay with it, you've got to be patient, that comes from us, that comes from the fans, that comes from the staff as well; you've got to be patient.



"Sometimes you aren't going to score in the first five or ten minutes so teams have to come out. You might have to go and score 70th, 80th, 90th minute and beat teams that way."



Leeds have failed to score more than one goal in any of their last four Championship games and have the lowest number of goals scored amongst the top nine in the Championship.

