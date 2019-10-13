Tottenham Take Transfer Stance On 26-Year-Old Amid Italian Interest

Follow @insidefutbol





AC Milan are continuing to evaluate a possible move for Tottenham Hotspur full-back Serge Aurier, but Spurs are claimed to have made a transfer decision about the player.



Aurier, 26, wanted to leave Tottenham in the summer, but no transfer could be pushed over the line and the full-back stayed at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.













He has been criticised for his performances for Tottenham so far this season, with Spurs struggling to find consistency.



It has been speculated that Aurier could move on from north London when the transfer window swings back open in January, and AC Milan are considering a swoop.





However, according to Italian daily Tuttosport, Tottenham's stance is that they do not want to sell Aurier in the new year.







The Premier League side are claimed to view the right-back as unavailable for transfer and want to keep hold of him.



It remains to be seen if Tottenham stick to their stance if AC Milan lodge a formal enquiry for Aurier or even put an offer on the table to take him to Italy.





Aurier has made four appearances across all competitions for Tottenham this season, including completing the full 90 minutes in a disastrous Champions League encounter against Bayern Munich earlier this month, which ended in a 7-2 defeat for Spurs on home turf.

