We’re Not The Brightest Squad – Celtic Star On Brain Power

Fraser Forster has admitted that there is no one in the current Celtic squad that stands out in terms of intelligence.



Goalkeeper Forster completed a return to Parkhead this summer, making the move back north of the border on a loan deal for the season from Premier League outfit Southampton.













The shot-stopper previously turned out for Celtic between 2010 and 2014, before the Bhoys sold him to Southampton for around £10m.



Now back at Celtic, Forster has settled into a squad with a number of different faces from his first stint at the club and admits the squad is low on intelligence.





Asked by Celtic TV who the squad's brain box is, an amused Forster replied: "Hmmm, I think we're struggling badly.







"I don't think we've got one you know.



"I want to say myself but I don't think I can.





"I think we're struggling. We're not the brightest squad", the 31-year-old smiled.



Since returning to Celtic, Forster has made six appearances in the Scottish Premiership, keeping two clean sheets.



Bhoys boss Neil Lennon has also fielded Forster in both the side's Europa League group stage games so far, with the goalkeeper turning out against Rennes and Cluj, keeping a clean sheet against the Romanian outfit.

