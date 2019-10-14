XRegister
06 October 2018

14/10/2019 - 15:53 BST

Clever, Can Score, Create, But Needs Game Tweaks – Aston Villa Talent Hailed By League One Club Boss

 




Coventry City manager Mark Robins has hailed Aston Villa loanee Callum O'Hare as a clever player with an influential character and the ability to score goals and create them.

O'Hare has nailed down a starting-eleven spot in Robins's Sky Blues side since joining on a season-long loan from Aston Villa in August.  


 



The 21-year-old, who has scored two goals in League One this term, played the full 90 minutes in Coventry's last four league matches.

Coventry boss Robins is impressed with O'Hare's intelligence, character and the ability to contribute the team in attack, but feels small changes in his game will make him even better, admitting that the midfielder keeps the ball longer than needed.
 


The 49-year-old Englishman revealed that O'Hare's off-pitch personality is the same as what he shows on the pitch and wants some of his other players to learn from the Aston Villa loanee as they are yet to show their true personalities, which he feels is necessary to play their best football.



He’s a clever player, an infectious character and he can score and create”, Robins told The Athletic.

Little tweaks to his game will make him better. He’s running with the ball a bit too much at the moment but he’s capable of lending it and getting it back.
 


He’s a really good character, just a great kid.

"What you see in a game is how he is. That’s his personality.

"We try to get that over to everybody because some of them aren’t showing their true personalities yet.

"That takes time, but when it happens, you will start to see us playing at our best.

Coventry, who currently sit seventh in the League One, will travel to MK Dons this weekend and O'Hare will be looking to help the team register their sixth win of the season.   
 