He Said It Feels Right At Everton – Toffees Star’s Cousin Backs Him

Everton right-back Djibril Sidibe has been backed to be a success at the Merseyside-based club by his cousin Abdoul Sidibe.



Having arrived at Everton on loan from AS Monaco in the summer, 27-year-old full-back Sidibe is yet to start a game in the Premier League.













However, Abdoul, the Everton man's cousin, is delighted with how Sidibe has been performing in cup games so far and is confident that his family member will prove his worth in the league as well.



Abdoul believes that Sidibe's agility, strength, energy and stamina must have prompted Everton to sign him and hailed the 27-year-old's ambidexterity, having played in central defence with him at French club ES Troyes, which was a proud time for their family.





The current Thonon Evian defender credits meditation for Sidibe's relaxed attitude and is confident that the right-back will do everything to be a success at Everton.







“Even as a boy he was fast, strong and technically good”, Abdoul told The Athletic.



“Djibril can run all day long, so I can see why Everton wanted to sign him to bring that energy and attacking ability.





“We played together in central defence for Troyes.



"Although he’s right-footed, he played on the left and I was on the right. He’s comfortable with both feet.



"It was a very proud time for our family and we got to the final of an under-19 cup competition playing together.



“Djibril is a very zen guy — he meditates every single day and I think that’s what helps him stay so composed and calm on the pitch.



"When he went to the World Cup with Russia it was a special time for all of us. Now we’re always watching Everton.



“He did well in the cup games so far and he will show what he can do in the Premier League now.



"He said it just feels right at Everton and I know him — he’s very single-minded.



"He will do everything to be a success there.”



Sidibe starred at right-back for Everton in their EFL Cup games against Lincoln City and Sheffield Wednesday over the last two months and also got an assist to his name against the Owls.

