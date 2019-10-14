I Wanted Newcastle United Stay Admits Former Magpies Hitman

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Newcastle United striker Papiss Cisse has revealed that he wished to stay with the Magpies when they were relegated in 2016 and has expressed his love for the club.



After signing for the club from German side Freiburg in January 2016, the Senegalese centre-forward went on to make 131 appearances across all competitions during his four and half years spell at St. James' Park.













Although he had rough spells during his time in the English top flight, Cisse racked up 44 goals for Newcastle, including an iconic goal he scored against Chelsea in May 2012, which won him goal of the season.



In the summer of 2016, after the Magpies were relegated to the Championship, Cisse was forced to move away from St. James Park as Chinese side Shandong Luneng Taishan tabled an offer in the region of €5.85m, which was too good for the club to refuse.





Three years down the line, Cisse has admitted that he wished to stay at Newcastle and help the side earn their way back to the Premier League, while also stressing how much the club mean to him.







“I wanted to stay, honestly, to help bring the club back [to the Premier League], but I had a year left on my contract and the offer from China was good for the club, ,Cisse told The Athletic.



"When they accepted the bid, that felt like the moment to go.





"But Newcastle will always be in my heart. Always.”



Cisse currently plies his trade for Turkish top flight club Alanyaspor and has scored six goals in seven games this season.

