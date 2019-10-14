I’d Rather Be Somewhere – Departed Rangers Star Indicates Ibrox Environment Wasn’t Right

Follow @insidefutbol





Joe Dodoo insists that he does not see Bolton Wanderers as a step down from Rangers and has indicated the environment at Ibrox was not right for him to achieve.



The attacker was taken to Rangers by former boss Mark Warburton in 2016, but was forced to head out on loan spells in a bid to find regular game time.













He did not feature at all under Steven Gerrard and left Rangers earlier this year to sign for English League One club Bolton, departing Ibrox having made 27 appearances in a Light Blue shirt with a return of five goals.



Despite swapping a team playing in the Europa League and fighting for the Scottish Premiership title for a team battling against the drop in League One, Dodoo does not feel he has taken a step down.





The attacker also indicated that the environment at Rangers was not the right one for him to progress and achieve.







"I think a lot of people forget the size of this club", Dodoo told the Bolton News.



"Bolton are a big club and I don’t see this as any sort of step down.





"It’s easy to ignore what goes on behind closed doors but it’s my career and it’s not easy when you are not playing games, or you haven’t got the right manager or the right team.



"I’d rather be somewhere that I can achieve something with people who want to make me achieve, an environment that I benefit from.



"I feel like I have that here at Bolton. I have enjoyed what I have seen so far and I want more."



Dodoo came on off the bench in Bolton's 0-0 League One draw against Blackpool at the weekend, facing a Tangerines outfit fielding Rangers loanee Jak Alnwick and former Gers star Ryan Hardie.

