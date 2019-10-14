Invite To Training – Swedish Giants AIK To Run Rule Over Former Liverpool Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Liverpool goalkeeper Adam Bodgan has been invited by Swedish club AIK Stockholm to training, as they run the rule over the former Red.



The 32-year-old Hungarian goalkeeper has been without a club since being released by Premier League side Liverpool earlier this summer.













Now Swedish top flight club AIK Stockholm have invited Bogdan to train with their senior team during the ongoing international break.



The former Bolton Wanderers man and 18-year-old Irishman Kevin McCarrick are two goalkeepers the Gnaget have invited to train with their first-team as they take a close look at their abilities.





AIK Stockholm have opened up the chance for players outside their first-team to train with the side at their training facility at Karlberg.







With several players from the club leaving to represent their countries during the international break, AIK Stockholm have given youngsters in their ranks an opportunity to train with the senior side, while also inviting the two goalkeepers.



The Swedish giants will take a close look at what Bogdan can do and it remains to be seen if they might look to make the former Liverpool custodian a contract offer.





AIK Stockholm currently sit in fourth place in the Swedish top flight after 27 games, three points off leaders Malmo.



Bogdan made six appearances for Liverpool's senior side during his four-year spell with the club.

