My Kids Had No Outside Life There – Defender On Liverpool Spell

Alberto Moreno has indicated he is happy to get away from the weather in Liverpool to return to Spain, with the lifestyle at Villarreal to his liking.



The left-back saw his contract at Liverpool expire in the summer and, with the Reds not offering him fresh terms, opted to head back to his homeland to join Villarreal.













Moreno put pen to paper to a five-year contract at Villarreal and is now settling back into life in Spain, where he is playing in La Liga.



He admits things are very different when it comes to life as a Liverpool player and a Villarreal player, with Moreno conceding he is happy with the environment he has found back in Spain.





"In Benicassim I am very comfortable, calm. Since I arrived I have been pleasantly surprised by everything, the place where I live, the club", Moreno told Spanish daily El Periodico Mediterraneo.







"It is also true that I've come from Liverpool, raining all day, food, schedules. There were days when I had just had lunch and people were coming home for dinner. I was the opposite.



"Now I enjoy good food, good weather, language, having family close. Everything is different."





Moreno admits that after five years at Liverpool he had fully noticed the differences between England and Spain, and feels the move home has offered his family a big lifestyle boost.



"A football player notices it, especially after five years at Liverpool, more than for me, for my family.



"My children there had no life outside the nursery and the house.



"Here you can do everything, park, beach."



The left-back departed Liverpool having pulled on a Red shirt no fewer than 141 times, scoring three goals, and also picked up a Champions League winners medal.

