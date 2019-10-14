XRegister
06 October 2018

14/10/2019 - 12:34 BST

Newcastle United Will Stay Up – Former Magpies Attacker

 




Former Newcastle United striker Papiss Cisse is confident that the Magpies will avoid relegation from the Premier League this season.

The Tyneside-based club currently sit 16th in the Premier League table with eight points, having won two and drawn two of their eight games.  


 



Newcastle, who are only one point above the relegation zone, were in the drop zone until the last matchday when they defeated Manchester United 1-0, courtesy of a debut goal from Matty Longstaff.

The Magpies suffered a thumping 5-0 defeat at the hands of Leicester City prior to their win against Manchester United and Cisse, who plied his trade for the club between 2012 and 2016, believes such downfalls will happen.
 


However, the Senegalese striker is confident that Newcastle have the strength to bounce back and avoid relegation from the top-flight this season.



I don’t know what is happening there, but they will stay up”, Cisse told The Athletic.

This kind of moment [5-0 defeat to Leicester], when things just go wrong, can happen, but they are strong, and they will be okay.
 


"They will come back.

Newcastle, who have conceded eight goals in their last two away games, will travel to Chelsea in the league this weekend.   
 