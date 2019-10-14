XRegister
06 October 2018

26 August 2018

14/10/2019 - 18:46 BST

Premier League Side Yet To Discuss Ending Star’s Leeds United Loan Early

 




There have been no talks between Eddie Nketiah, Arsenal and Leeds United about ending the striker's Elland Road loan spell in January.

Leeds beat off competition from several clubs in the summer to sign Nketiah on a season-long loan deal from Arsenal.  


 



However, two months down the line, the London-born striker is yet to start a league game for the Yorkshire-based club, with his only two starts coming in the EFL Cup.

Nketiah is playing second fiddle to Patrick Bamford in the Championship, meaning his minutes on the pitch have been restricted.
 


If he does not make a specified amount of appearances then Arsenal can recall him in January, but according to football.london, there have been no talks between the parties over an early Emirates return.



Arsenal loan manager Ben Knapper is though keeping a close eye on Nketiah's situation at Leeds, but he is not expected to study the options until after November's international break.

Bristol City, who Leeds beat to Nketiah in the summer, remain keen to sign him on loan and could spy an opportunity if his playing time in Yorkshire does not increase.
 


Despite the lack of playing time, Nketiah has scored four goals and provided one assist across all competitions for Leeds this season.   
 