Sheffield United Good Club – Former Man Utd Coach Backs Blades Loanee

Former Manchester United goalkeeping coach Eric Steele believes Red Devils loanee Dean Henderson is at the right club in Sheffield United as he looks to work towards his dream of becoming England's number 1.



Having received his first England senior team call-up this month, Henderson, who is currently on a season-long loan at Sheffield United, has set his eyes on becoming the first-choice goalkeeper for the Three Lions.













Steele, currently employed by the Football Association to tutor young English goalkeepers, is impressed with the Manchester United goalkeeper's attitude and feels Sheffield United, managed by Chris Wilder, are a good club for him.



The ex-Red Devils goalkeeping coach has praised Henderson for earning his first call-up and told the 22-year-old to keep his feet on the ground and keep working hard under Blades goalkeeping coach Darren Ward, instead of getting ahead of himself.





“Dean wants to be England No 1”, Steele told The Athletic.







“I give him great credit for that. There are seven English goalkeepers playing in the Premier League. A really good group.



“But he has come through the England set-up … We have a good group of young players who will continue to provide Gareth [Southgate] with headaches.





“Dean just needs to keep his feet on the ground.



"He is working with a good goalkeeping coach in Darren Ward.



"The manager also definitely won’t let him get ahead of himself.



"He is at a good club.”



Henderson has kept three clean sheets in eight Premier League games this season and has let in just seven goals.

