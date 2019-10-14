Southampton Keen To Return To Southampton Way Following Ross Wilson Departure For Rangers

Follow @insidefutbol





Southampton want to appoint a player trading expert following the departure of Ross Wilson to Rangers, as they bid to get back to the 'Southampton Way', according to the Daily Echo.



The Premier League side have confirmed the departure of Wilson, who had served as director of football operations on the south coast.













Wilson is heading to Scotland to take up a similar role at Steven Gerrard's Rangers, something which has given Southampton reason to assess their structure.



While Saints are happy with the structure they have in place, they now have a desire to appoint an expert in player trading as they bid to get back to the 'Southampton Way'.





Wilson's record of signings on the south coast is considered by some to have been mixed and Saints want to bring in a player trading expert as they look towards a period of significant squad overhaul.







The club are backing manager Ralph Hasenhuttl and are claimed to want the right person to deliver for him going forward.



Southampton have a number of expensively signed players out on loan, with Wesley Hoedt, Mohamed Elyounoussi, Mario Lemina and Guido Carrillo all currently plying their trade away from the south coast.





Rangers meanwhile are looking to Wilson to fill the void left by director of football Mark Allen as they bid to knock Celtic off the summit of Scottish football.

