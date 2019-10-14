XRegister
X
06 October 2018

26 August 2018

14/10/2019 - 09:59 BST

Sunderland Resolved Not To Rush New Manager Appointment

 




Sunderland are resolved not to rush to process of appointing a new manager as they bid to make sure they get the right man in to replace Jack Ross, according to the Chronicle

The Black Cats opted to sack Ross last week following a period of lacklustre form and in a bid to give their promotion hopes a shot in the arm.  


 



However, they have yet to get a new man in place and it is claimed Sunderland want to take their time to make sure their next appointment is the right one.

Sunderland's players are due to return from a break on Tuesday, having had no match at the weekend, and it appears likely they will train under caretaker boss James Fowler.
 


The Black Cats would like to have a new manager in the dugout for the visit to Wycombe Wanderers this weekend.



However, they will not rush a decision they understand is key as they do their homework on a new manager and the hunt for a boss could move into next week.

Sunderland have a home match against Tranmere Rovers on the Tuesday night after their weekend game at Wycombe, with the games coming thick and fast over the coming weeks.
 


The club sit in ninth spot in the League One standings following a weekend of action in the division, but are still only four points behind second placed Wycombe, with a game in hand.
 