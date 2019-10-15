Brilliant Response – Leeds United Star Hails National Team’s Performance

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United star Stuart Dallas has revealed his delight at the way Northern Ireland bounced back with a win over the Czech Republic on Monday night.



Northern Ireland are in a tricky position in their European Championship qualifying group and are third behind the Netherlands and Germany in Group C.













They conceded three late goals to suffer a 3-1 defeat against the Netherlands away from home last week, but fought back in a friendly on Monday night.



A 3-2 away win over the Czech Republic boosted the morale of a team that came close to getting something from their trip to the Netherlands.





Dallas is happy with the way his side bounced back following the disappointment in the Netherlands and managed to beat a good Czech Republic side on Monday night.







He posted a photo on Instagram and wrote: “Brilliant response last night after the late disappointment in Holland on Thursday.



“Thanks for all the support.”





Dallas will turn his focus towards club football as he prepares to be in Leeds United’s team when they host Birmingham City at Elland Road on Saturday.

