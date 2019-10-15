XRegister
06 October 2018

26 August 2018

15/10/2019 - 21:13 BST

Chelsea Legend Impressed With How Longstaff Brothers Played For Newcastle Shirt

 




Chelsea legend Pat Nevin believes Newcastle United players Sean Longstaff and Matty Longstaff showed pride in wearing the Magpies jersey with their performances against Manchester United.

Newcastle handed Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's Manchester United a shock 1-0 defeat at St. James' Park before going into the international break.  


 



Debutant Matty Longstaff, who scored the winner for the Magpies, became the star along with his brother and midfield partner Sean Longstaff.

Ex-Chelsea star Nevin believes the duo were the epitome of playing with pride and playing for the jersey and feels that is what the home fans want to see from their players.
 


The 56-year-old explained that all players try to show pride in the jersey they are wearing, but not all succeed in achieving what the fans are looking for. However, Nevin is confident that every player in the current Chelsea squad has the attitude the fans want.



"The young Longstaff brothers in midfield last week [against Manchester United] were the epitome of the pride in their play and in their shirts that the home fans wanted to see", Nevin wrote in his Chelsea column.

"Every football fan knows it when he or she sees it.
 


"All players try during games, but there is something over and above the norm that we as fans are looking for.

"At Chelsea I think we should consider ourselves lucky that we have that attitude all the way through our entire current side."

Nevin plied his trade for Chelsea between 1983 and 1988 and made 193 appearances for the club.   
 