06 October 2018

26 August 2018

15/10/2019 - 16:14 BST

Former Rangers CEO Takes Role At Indian Super League Organisers

 




Former Rangers chief executive officer Martin Bain has been appointed as the CEO of Football Sports Development Ltd, the organisers of the Indian Super League.

The 51-year-old Scotsman served as the chief for Glasgow-based club Rangers between February 2005 and June 2011.  


 



Following his resignation from Rangers, he took charge as the CEO of Israeli club Maccabi Tel-Aviv in 2014 and left them two years later to join Sunderland.

In May 2018, Bain's contract with the Black Cats was terminated by mutual consent after the club suffered their second relegation in two seasons.
 


Now, the Scotsman has again landed a job in football, having been appointed as the CEO of Football Sports Development Ltd (FSDL) in India.



FSDL is the company responsible for organising and running the Indian Super League, the top flight football league in India.

Upon taking charge of the role, Bain expressed his delight at having been handed the opportunity to work in football in India, which he believes has made strides forward and caught the eye of the world.
 


Indian football has progressed rapidly over the last few years", Bain said.

"The world has taken notice of India and the potential it holds.

"I am very eager at the prospect of what Indian football can achieve under the guidance of Mrs. Nita Ambani and I am immensely happy to be presented with this opportunity to work on her vision for the sport in the country.

The 51-year-old brings over 25 years of experience to the table as the Indian Super League looks to further progress.
 