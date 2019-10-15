Give Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Money He Needs – Former Manchester United Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Louis Saha believes Ole Gunnar Solskjaer must get the funds and time he needs to turn things around at Manchester United, but concedes that without Champions League football recruitment is only going to get harder.



Manchester United’s worst start to the season in 30 years has brought forward question marks over the future of Solskjaer at Old Trafford, despite the league season being just eight games old.













While the club have been insistent that the manager will be given time and as many as eight players could be signed in the next two summer transfer windows, question marks still linger over Solskjaer.



Saha believes the Manchester United manager should be given the time and funds he needs to sign the right kind of players and feels he took the right decision in allowing Alexis Sanchez and Romelu Lukaku to leave.





But he has stressed that the change in direction at board level over the last few years has left the club in a difficult situation and without Champions League football it will be hard for them to find the top players they need at the moment.







Saha told The Athletic: “Give him the budget every manager has had to get the right players. You have to pay whatever you have to pay.



“I would say he has been courageous to let Lukaku and Sanchez go. He put himself in danger because people start to criticise. But that was the right move.





“In six years, the board have changed strategy, changed managers. Now it is more for the youth.



“Before it was like ‘guaranteed’ players. But you are losing the tag of Champions League, so it is harder; not getting [Paulo] Dybala, for example. Those guys want Champions League because they want to play for their national team.



“It is a vicious cycle.”



Solskjaer is aware that a heavy defeat at home to Liverpool could further pile the pressure on him.

