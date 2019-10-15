XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

15/10/2019 - 10:36 BST

Give Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Money He Needs – Former Manchester United Star

 




Louis Saha believes Ole Gunnar Solskjaer must get the funds and time he needs to turn things around at Manchester United, but concedes that without Champions League football recruitment is only going to get harder.

Manchester United’s worst start to the season in 30 years has brought forward question marks over the future of Solskjaer at Old Trafford, despite the league season being just eight games old.  


 



While the club have been insistent that the manager will be given time and as many as eight players could be signed in the next two summer transfer windows, question marks still linger over Solskjaer.

Saha believes the Manchester United manager should be given the time and funds he needs to sign the right kind of players and feels he took the right decision in allowing Alexis Sanchez and Romelu Lukaku to leave.
 


But he has stressed that the change in direction at board level over the last few years has left the club in a difficult situation and without Champions League football it will be hard for them to find the top players they need at the moment.



Saha told The Athletic: “Give him the budget every manager has had to get the right players. You have to pay whatever you have to pay.

“I would say he has been courageous to let Lukaku and Sanchez go. He put himself in danger because people start to criticise. But that was the right move.
 


“In six years, the board have changed strategy, changed managers. Now it is more for the youth.

“Before it was like ‘guaranteed’ players. But you are losing the tag of Champions League, so it is harder; not getting [Paulo] Dybala, for example. Those guys want Champions League because they want to play for their national team.

“It is a vicious cycle.”

Solskjaer is aware that a heavy defeat at home to Liverpool could further pile the pressure on him.   
 