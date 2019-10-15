I Did Not Expect This – Manchester City Teenager

Follow @insidefutbol





Manchester City youngster Eric Garcia has conceded that he did not expect the opportunities he has been receiving at the moment.



Garcia left the Barcelona academy to join Manchester City in 2017 and he made his senior debut for the Premier League champions last season.













The teenage defender has been part of Pep Guardiola’s first-team set-up this year and has made four appearances in the senior team during the current campaign.



The Spaniard admits that it was a difficult decision for him to leave his country and move to England with Manchester City, but revealed that the Premier League champions sold him a compelling project.





He admits that he was not expecting the first-team opportunities he has been getting this season and admits that he has no plans to consider a move away from Manchester City at the moment.







18-year-old Garcia told Spanish daily AS: “It was a complicated decision because it is a different country and language.



“The sports project they offered me convinced.





“I think time will tell [whether I made the right decision] but so far, I am very happy. I am enjoying the opportunities that I did not expect initially.



“At the moment I am very happy.”



Asked if he would consider moving back to Spain, the Spaniard said: “At the moment I am very happy in Manchester and I still have two years left on my contract.”



Garcia has broken into the Spain Under-21 squad and made two appearances for the side during the international break.

