XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

15/10/2019 - 23:50 BST

I Feel Very Positive – Former Leeds United Star On Whites

 




Leeds United legend Tony Dorigo admits he feels hugely positive that the Whites are progressing in the right direction.

The Yorkshire-based club, under the management of Marcelo Bielsa, narrowly missed out on Premier League promotion last season, after suffering playoff semi-final heartache at the hands of Frank Lampard's Derby County.  


 



Leeds have begun the 2019/20 campaign with the hope of going one better this time around and are currently fifth in the league with 20 points, two behind table-toppers West Brom.

Dorigo, who plied his trade for the Whites between 1991 and 1997, is impressed with the progress the club are making under Andrea Radrizzani and is glad that the fans feel on board.
 


The 53-year-old believes Leeds are moving in the right direction now and is hopeful the Whites can return to the top flight, where he thinks they belong.



"Now, I feel very positive", Dorigo said on LUTV.

"I think we've got solid foundations. Obviously, the new owners and what they've done. I think it brought things back together.
 


"You know, the fans are part of things, I think. I'm sure they feel like they have a voice, which is great.

"But we have to see out on the pitch, you know, where it ends up because we all want to get back playing the big boys, where I think we deserve to be.

"But I think we are going in the right direction, absolutely."

Bielsa's Leeds will host 12th-placed Birmingham City in the Championship this Saturday.   
 