I Feel Very Positive – Former Leeds United Star On Whites

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United legend Tony Dorigo admits he feels hugely positive that the Whites are progressing in the right direction.



The Yorkshire-based club, under the management of Marcelo Bielsa, narrowly missed out on Premier League promotion last season, after suffering playoff semi-final heartache at the hands of Frank Lampard's Derby County.













Leeds have begun the 2019/20 campaign with the hope of going one better this time around and are currently fifth in the league with 20 points, two behind table-toppers West Brom.



Dorigo, who plied his trade for the Whites between 1991 and 1997, is impressed with the progress the club are making under Andrea Radrizzani and is glad that the fans feel on board.





The 53-year-old believes Leeds are moving in the right direction now and is hopeful the Whites can return to the top flight, where he thinks they belong.







"Now, I feel very positive", Dorigo said on LUTV.



"I think we've got solid foundations. Obviously, the new owners and what they've done. I think it brought things back together.





"You know, the fans are part of things, I think. I'm sure they feel like they have a voice, which is great.



"But we have to see out on the pitch, you know, where it ends up because we all want to get back playing the big boys, where I think we deserve to be.



"But I think we are going in the right direction, absolutely."



Bielsa's Leeds will host 12th-placed Birmingham City in the Championship this Saturday.

