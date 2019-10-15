XRegister
06 October 2018

26 August 2018

15/10/2019 - 15:51 BST

I’m Fully Fit But I Won’t Rush Move Choice – Former Leeds United Star

 




Former Leeds United star Vurnon Anita has insisted that he is enjoying his football again despite being without a club.

Leeds agreed to a contract termination with the Dutch midfielder in the summer and since then he has been training with the Ajax reserve side to maintain his fitness.  


 



The Dutchman is available on a free transfer, but firmly into the new season, Anita is yet to find a club and is training with the young players at Ajax.

He is enjoying his stint training with the young talents at Ajax and indicated that he is learning things from them as well.
 


Anita told Dutch broadcaster FOX Sports: “Earlier, at Jong Ajax [the reserve side] I trained with Ronald de Boer and Nordin Wooter.



“It is quite common here. Now it is me, together with Lesly [de Sa].

“It is nice to help the young boys in training and they help me too.”
 


The former Leeds star is prepared to remain patient for the right opportunity to come his way before taking a decision on which club to join.

And he insists that he is feeling completely fit and is enjoying his football at the moment.

“I let an opportunity come my way and then think what is best for me, whether it will be in the Netherlands or abroad.

“The most important thing is that I am completely fit and enjoying my football.”

Anita spent last season on loan at Willem II and only made 22 appearances for Leeds before leaving the club in the summer.   
 