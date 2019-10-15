XRegister
06 October 2018

26 August 2018

15/10/2019 - 15:59 BST

John McGinn Doing This Has To Count For Something – Former Scotland Star

 




Former Scotland and Celtic defender Mark Wilson believes the performances of Aston Villa midfielder John McGinn in the Premier League have proved his credentials as a top player, while his hat-trick for Scotland must count for something.

Celtic missed out on signing McGinn when he joined Aston Villa from Hibernian last year and played a key role in helping Dean Smith's men back to the top tier of English football.  


 



The Scotland international has excelled in the Premier League as well and there is talk of clubs such as Manchester United closely monitoring his performances at Villa Park.

McGinn scored his first career hat-trick in Scotland’s 6-0 win over San Marino and Wilson feels the midfielder’s stock has been on the rise since he moved to England last year.
 


He admits that there was no doubts over his ability in Scotland, but his performances in England, first in the Championship and then in the Premier League, have made him a player to watch out for.



The former Scotland international said on The Ladbrokes Social Club: "His stock is definitely on the rise.

"We all knew what a good player he is but then going to England and then doing it in the top league and scoring goals and consistently.
 


"It is amazing how your price just shoots up when you do well there.

"And even if it was against San Marino, but a hat-trick at international level for a midfielder, has got to count for something."

McGinn has scored three Premier League in eight appearances this season.   
 