Liverpool Are Winning Ugly – Former Reds Striker Pleased

Former Liverpool striker Emile Heskey is glad that the Reds are grinding out results and winning ugly in the Premier League.



Jurgen Klopp's side currently sit on top of the league table, having won each of their eight games so far, and have an eight-point lead over defending champions Manchester City.













However, the table-toppers have not dominated each of their league opponents and have won four games by a margin of just one goal.



Liverpool had to survive late scares against Southampton and Chelsea to register 2-1 wins, depend on a mistake from goalkeeper Dean Henderson to get their winner against Sheffield United and wait until injury time to make the score 2-1 against Leicester City.





Ex-Reds striker Heskey believes Liverpool would have drawn or lost such games two or three seasons ago, but is glad that they are grinding out results now, which he feels is what teams have to do when things do not go their way.







"The thing is they're winning ugly, which is great", Heskey said on LFC TV.



"Certain games, two, three seasons ago, they might have drawn it, might have lost it, but now they're actually grinding out games and pulled a little bit of a gap.





"But you have to keep your foot on the pedal, don't you?



"It's not going to be easy all the time. There's going to be days where things are not going your way.



"But what can you do? Can you grind out that result? They seem to be doing it, so that's great."



Liverpool travel to Manchester United this weekend and will be hoping to keep their winning streak in the Premier League going.

