Liverpool Loanee Facing Uncertain Future As Presidential Candidates Unconvinced

Follow @insidefutbol





As many as two candidates in Besiktas’ presidential race are prepared to look at a goalkeeper other than Liverpool's Loris Karius if they win the election.



Karius joined Besiktas from Liverpool on a two-year loan deal last year, but has continued to make high profile errors in Turkey, following on from an inconsistent spell at Anfield.













His mistakes in the Champions League final cost Liverpool the trophy last year and Jurgen Klopp made a swift move to sign Alisson, who played a major role in delivering the European Cup last season.



The German has continued to struggle in Turkey and while Besiktas have an option to buy him, his future at the club is far from certain.





According to Turkish daily Star, Ahmet Nur Cebi and Serdal Adali, two of the candidates in Besiktas’ presidential race, are not keen on continuing with Karius between the sticks.







Besiktas are set to hold their elections on Sunday in their annual meeting and if either of them come to power, the German goalkeeper’s days at the club could be numbered.



Both Cebi and Adali want to bring in new goalkeepers and want to move away from Karius’ errors between the sticks.





He has a contract until 2021 and Liverpool could have the player back at the club next summer.

