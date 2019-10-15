XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

15/10/2019 - 23:56 BST

Liverpool Loanee Facing Uncertain Future As Presidential Candidates Unconvinced

 




As many as two candidates in Besiktas’ presidential race are prepared to look at a goalkeeper other than Liverpool's Loris Karius if they win the election.

Karius joined Besiktas from Liverpool on a two-year loan deal last year, but has continued to make high profile errors in Turkey, following on from an inconsistent spell at Anfield.  


 



His mistakes in the Champions League final cost Liverpool the trophy last year and Jurgen Klopp made a swift move to sign Alisson, who played a major role in delivering the European Cup last season.

The German has continued to struggle in Turkey and while Besiktas have an option to buy him, his future at the club is far from certain.
 


According to Turkish daily Star, Ahmet Nur Cebi and Serdal Adali, two of the candidates in Besiktas’ presidential race, are not keen on continuing with Karius between the sticks.



Besiktas are set to hold their elections on Sunday in their annual meeting and if either of them come to power, the German goalkeeper’s days at the club could be numbered.

Both Cebi and Adali want to bring in new goalkeepers and want to move away from Karius’ errors between the sticks.
 


He has a contract until 2021 and Liverpool could have the player back at the club next summer.   
 