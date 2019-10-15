Pressure Is On Manchester City, Not Liverpool – Former Red

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Liverpool striker Emile Heskey believes the pressure is currently on Manchester City in the Premier League title race and has urged the Reds to keep piling pressure on the Citizens.



The Merseyside-based club currently have an eight-point lead over defending league champions Manchester City, having won each of their eight league games so far.













While some could feel the pressure will be on Liverpool to keep winning to make sure their lead is not whittled away, Heskey thinks the pressure is instead on Manchester City.



The 41-year-old believes that the Citizens will feel the pressure in every game they play and has urged Liverpool to keep putting the load on them.





"The pressure's on them [Manchester City] to actually get the points", Heskey said on LFC TV.







"They lost their last game [against Wolves] so there's always going to be pressure on you every game you go into.



"All you got to do is keep putting the pressure on them."





Former Liverpool full-back Glen Johnson is positive that the Reds can go all the way and win the title if their players stay fit and keep playing well.



"They are doing fantastic, aren't they?" Johnson told LFC TV.



"Obviously they've got a very healthy gap at the moment. Playing really well.



"As long as they can keep bodies fit and keep the performances going, then hopefully they'll take it all the way."



Liverpool will be hosted by arch-rivals Manchester United at Old Trafford in the Premier League this weekend, while Manchester City will travel to Crystal Palace.

