Rangers In Great Form – Former Hearts Star Warns Jambos

Michael Stewart has insisted that Rangers are big favourites going into the game against Hearts on Sunday as the home side have not been in good form this season.



Rangers are flying at the moment and are sitting pretty at the top of the Scottish Premiership table with a two-point lead over reigning champions and local Glasgow rivals Celtic.













A trip to Tynecastle has always been a tough task for any away side, but Hearts are ninth in the league table and have won just once in their opening eight league games.



Stewart, who played for Hearts during his playing career, admits if the home side can get a result against Rangers it would be a massive boost for their confidence and take some pressure off them.





But he believes it will be a difficult game for Hearts as Rangers have been in terrific form and are clear favourites to take all three points from their away day at Tynecastle.







The former Hearts star said on The Ladbrokes Social Club: “It will be an intense game.



“It is a double-edged sword, if Hearts manage to get a result then it is again one of those like the derby as it takes a bit of pressure off.





“But it is going to be a difficult game for Hearts as Rangers are in great form.



“The game at Tynecastle [last season], the first one, remember at the start of last season their away form wasn’t great, they picked up three points and it was their first sort of positive result against a top side.



“They have got to look to do that again on Sunday and I would say Rangers are the favourites for it as it is a difficult time for Hearts.”



Hearts lost at home to Kilmarnock before the international break.

