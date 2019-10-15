Ross Wilson Could Have Big Rangers Job To Do In January – Former Scotland Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Scotland international Mark Wilson feels the new Rangers sporting director Ross Wilson will face his first real test in the January transfer window if the title race remains close.



Rangers have confirmed the appointment of Wilson, 36, who left Southampton to move back to the north of the border where he previously worked at Falkirk.













He has replaced Mark Allen, who confirmed in September that he was leaving Ibrox for family reasons.



Wilson believes the 36-year-old’s arrival will take the pressure off Steven Gerrard when it comes to identifying and signing players and the Rangers boss will get more time to focus on coaching.





He feels Wilson is going to face a stern test of his abilities to bring in new players in January as it could turn out to be pivotal in the title race with reigning champions Celtic.







The former Bhoy said on The Ladbrokes Social Club: “First and foremost, it takes a lot of pressure off Steven Gerrard as a manager.



“This director of football or sporting director just takes the pressure off in terms of signing players.





“He has a got a big job to do because come January if it is still neck and neck in the title race, it will be a big window and that will be his first test.



“But I think Steven Gerrard would prefer that, having someone over him to take that side and let him concentrate on the coaching aspect.”



Gerrard could well demand more signings in January as he looks to break Celtic’s stranglehold on the Scottish Premiership title.

