Something Is Happening At Rangers – Jamie Carragher

Follow @insidefutbol





Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher believes that the amount of goals Rangers have scored at Ibrox this season shows that something is happening at the club.



Rangers have had a positive start to their season, sitting on top of the league, progressing to the Scottish League Cup semi-finals and winning one of their two Europa League group stages matches so far.













Having started their campaign with the Europa League qualifiers in July, the Gers have enjoyed good form at Ibrox so far, losing just one home game.



Rangers have scored 32 goals from their ten games at Ibrox this season and ex-Liverpool defender Carragher feels it shows something big is happening at the club.





Liverpool legend Carragher of the opinion that the bond between a team and their fans determine the side's motivation a lot and having seen how Rangers celebrate results via Twitter, he believes there is a strong togetherness at Ibrox.







“It’s [unity between the side and its fans] a huge driver for a team”, Carragher was quoted as saying by the Evening Times.



“You look at the amount of goals Rangers have scored in games at Ibrox this season and you know something is happening.





“I know myself that European games have a better atmosphere than a regular 3pm game on a Saturday. But, even then, you look at some of the celebrations.



“I now follow Rangers on Twitter, so I see all the videos and different things of Steven and the players celebrating a big result. There is a togetherness there."



Scottish Premiership table-toppers Rangers will be hosted by ninth-placed Hearts at Tynecastle this Sunday.

