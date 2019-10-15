Steven Gerrard Has Rangers Crowd In Palm of His Hand – Liverpool Legend

Follow @insidefutbol





Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher feels Rangers manager Steven Gerrard has got the Gers fans and players in the palm of his hand.



Gerrard has brought about some positivity at Ibrox since taking charge as the manager of Rangers last summer, leading the side to a second-place league finish last term and the summit this season, with a two-point lead over Celtic.













The 39-year-old's former Liverpool team-mate Carragher is not surprised with how the Gers have been faring under their current manager as he knows Gerrard well.



Carragher has explained that Rangers' English manager does not take short cuts and pointed out how he did the coaching courses when some of his stature do not bother to do it.





The former defender feels Gerrard has got the Rangers players and fans in the palm of his hand, having witnessed the bond between the Gers boss and fans during the Liverpool legends versus Rangers legends match at Ibrox at the weekend.







“I am not really surprised [Rangers challenging Celtic], because of who he is", Carragher was quoted as saying by the Evening Times.



"He wouldn’t take short-cuts. He is a massive name and a lot of people in his position might think they don’t need to do coaching courses or whatever. But he does it properly.





"He just has that stature. He is Steven Gerrard. When he walks into a room, you feel that presence.



“You could feel the connection he has with the supporters even during the Legends game.



"He has got the crowd in the palm of his hand and I’m sure it will be the same in the dressing room.”



Gerrard and Carragher played as team-mates at Liverpool for 15 years and helped the side win the Champions League in 2005.

