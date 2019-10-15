XRegister
06 October 2018

15/10/2019 - 15:34 BST

Steven Gerrard Meant I Switched Support From Celtic To Rangers – Former Defender

 




Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher has revealed that he used to be a Celtic fan, but turned into a Rangers fan after ex-Reds team-mate Steven Gerrard took charge as the manager of the Gers.

Rangers appointed former Liverpool captain and Carragher friend Gerrard at the helm ahead of last season, giving the 39-year-old his first senior team managerial role.  


 



In his first season, Gerrard led the Gers to a second-place finish behind Celtic in the league and ensured Europa League group stage qualification. This term, the Liverpool legend's side sit on top of the league, having won seven of their eight games so far.

Carragher, who was a long-term team-mate of the former midfielder, is delighted with what Gerrard has done at Ibrox and feels the Light Blues boss has put Rangers in a position to challenge Celtic for the league title this season.
 


The 41-year-old hopes Gerrard can stop the Hoops from winning the league for a ninth time in-a-row and revealed that he turned from a Celtic fan to Rangers fan after his friend took charge as manager of the Gers.



I think he has done brilliantly, absolutely fantastic", Carragher was quoted as saying by the Evening Times.

"He has obviously put Rangers in a position this year where I think there is going to be a real challenge for the title.
 


"Hopefully for him, because he is my big mate, he can stop 10-in-a-row.

"I know it is nine-in-a-row this year, but just to stop that sort of that run.

"I was a big Celtic man more than Rangers, I must say, but that has had to change since Stevie got the job."

Rangers, who currently have a two-point lead over Celtic, will travel to Hearts in the league this weekend as they bid to keep their noses in front of the Bhoys.   
 