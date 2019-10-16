XRegister
16/10/2019 - 21:10 BST

Antonio Conte Green Lights Inter’s Pursuit Of Manchester United Star

 




Antonio Conte has given his approval to Inter to make a move for Manchester United midfielder Nemanja Matic during the January transfer window.

Matic is no longer a first choice selection at Manchester United and is likely to spend time on the bench when Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has all his midfielders fit and ready to play.  


 



The Serbian has already voiced his displeasure at not being a regular at Old Trafford and there is speculation that he could consider leaving in January.

A move to Italy has been mentioned and according to Italian daily Corriere dello Sport, he is the first name on Inter’s shortlist of midfield targets.
 


And it has been claimed that the Nerazzurri are preparing to make a move for the 31-year-old midfielder during the winter transfer window.



Conte, who managed Matic for one season at Chelsea, has already provided his green signal to the Inter hierarchy and is keen to reunite with the Serbian at Inter.

If the move goes through, the Serbian could become the third player to leave Manchester United for Inter this season after Romelu Lukaku and Alexis Sanchez.
 


However, Manchester United are already short of numbers and could be unlikely to sell Matic unless they are guaranteed to bring in one or two midfielders in the January transfer window.   
 