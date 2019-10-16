Bundesliga Outfit Identify Pain Threshold For Southampton And Tottenham Target

Follow @insidefutbol





Mainz have identified the price at which they could consider selling Southampton and Tottenham Hotspur target Jean-Philippe Mateta in January.



The French striker joined Mainz last year and had a solid debut season in Germany, scoring 14 times in the Bundesliga.













Several clubs were interested in snapping up Mateta in the summer and Newcastle United even tabled a €28m, bid but Mainz resisted selling the player.



The striker has been sidelined with an injury since the start of the season but that has not stopped speculation over his future at the club.





According to German magazine Sport Bild, Southampton and Tottenham are interested in taking the striker to the Premier League during the January transfer window.







Mainz are not keen to lose the hitman, but are aware of the financial realities of the football world that could force them to let him go.



It has been claimed that the Bundesliga club could bite the bullet and sell Mateta if they receive a fee in excess of €30m for the striker.





They would ideally like to keep him for the rest of the season, but, in an encouraging sign for his Premier League suitors, could consider cashing in if their asking price is met.

