Don’t Know If I’m Allowed To Say I Supported Liverpool, Lets Slip Leeds United Star

Leeds United defender Stuart Dallas has admitted to growing up as a Liverpool fan, backing the Reds in games against the Whites, as he put two club legends in his ultimate seven-a-side team.



Dallas made the move to England from Northern Ireland in 2012 when he was snapped up by Brentford, while Leeds took him to Elland Road in 2015.













Leeds sides while Dallas was growing up regularly played out a number of thrilling encounters with Liverpool in the Premier League, with the Northern Irishman rooting for the Reds.



Dallas let slip while picking his ultimate seven-a-side team for LUTV that he grew up a Liverpool fan, with the wing-back not missing the chance to put two Reds legends into his team.





"You know what, I grew up sort of, I don't know if I'm allowed to say, supporting Liverpool", Dallas admitted.







"Gerrard's obviously in there, Robbie Fowler as well."



Dallas was asked to name a former Leeds star to go into his team and, picking Mark Viduka, admits that he remembers the Australian for the goals he scored against Liverpool.





"There have been some good ones [Leeds players from over the last 100 years] haven't there?" Dallas said.



"I'll go with Mark Viduka.



"Obviously being a Liverpool fan growing up and I remember him scoring the four goals [against the Reds in 2000].



"Obviously, he's a great goalscorer, you know, I'll go for him."



Dallas has not yet had the chance to go up against boyhood club Liverpool in a league clash and will hope Leeds can win promotion to the Premier League this season to change that next term.

