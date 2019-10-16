Embrace It – Leeds United Legend Tells Players To Cope With Expectations

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United legend Eddie Gray believes the expectation levels for the Whites are as high as for big clubs like Manchester United and Arsenal.



The 71-year-old Scotsman feels that there is always a big expectation when top clubs like Manchester United, Arsenal, Rangers and Celtic go out to play on the pitch.













Now there is a similar expectation when the Leeds players go out to play, according to Gray, who played over 450 games for the Whites.



The ex-winger believes that the Leeds faithful, who he feels hold the club in high regard, expect their players to win all their games and beat anybody.





However, Gray wants the player to embrace the expectations rather than taking pressure on their shoulders and believes it could be a big boost for the club.







"You know, all big clubs, it doesn't make a difference who they are, Arsenal, Manchester United, Celtic, Rangers, even beyond the country – when they go [out to play] the expectation level is always high", Gray told LUTV.



"And it's the same for our players now. Our players, they know when they are going on that football pitch, our crowd are expecting us to beat anybody.





"But you've got to embrace that because that is the position you've put yourself in.



"It is the esteem the fans hold the players and the club in.



"So I think that should give you a big boost and it gave us a boost, definitely."



Leeds are set to host Birmingham City in the Championship at Elland Road this weekend and will be hoping to get back to winning ways, having lost their last league game to Millwall.

