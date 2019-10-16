His Call – Leverkusen Coach On Future of Liverpool Target Kai Havertz

Follow @insidefutbol





Bayer Leverkusen coach Peter Bosz has insisted that Manchester City and Liverpool linked Kai Havertz will make the decision on whether he wants to leave the club and he alone will take the call.



The 20-year-old attacking midfielder is the talk of German football at the moment and several clubs are expected to make a beeline for his signature at the end of the season.













The usual suspects Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund are chasing him in Germany and he has also attracted the attention of La Liga giants Barcelona and Real Madrid.



Almost all the top Premier League clubs – Liverpool, Manchester United, Manchester City, Arsenal and Chelsea – have been keeping tabs on the German’s development.





Bosz believes he can help Havertz to develop further as he is still a young player who can in his view only improve.







But the coach conceded that the decision will not be made by Bayer Leverkusen as the final authority on his future is the player himself over if he feels he is ready to move to the next level.



The Leverkusen coach told German magazine Sport Bild: “Of course I would like to keep him, just as I would have liked to keep Julian Brandt, for example.





“Kai is only 20 and still has room for improvement. I can help him there.



“But it is like this, at the end the player himself must feel when he is ready for the next step.



“Nobody can decide that for him.”



Leverkusen are tipped to ask for more than €100m if Havertz leaves the club next summer.

