16/10/2019 - 23:27 BST

Hope This Liverpool Team Can Go One Step Further – Reds Legend

 




Dirk Kuyt is hoping that Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool team can go a step further than the Reds side he was part of and win the Premier League title.

Klopp put an end to the Merseyside-based club's long wait for a major trophy by leading them to a Champions League triumph last season, which was then followed up by a UEFA Super Cup win.  


 



The German tactician's Liverpool now sit at the summit of the Premier League, with an eight-point lead over Pep Guardiola's Manchester City.

Reds legend Kuyt feels Klopp's Liverpool side are always improving as they work towards the title, something that Kuyt's 2008/09 side, which is considered one of the best Liverpool teams in the recent past, could not achieve.
 


The 39-year-old admitted that the current Liverpool team are better than the 2008/09 squad and hopes that they can win the league title.



"If you see the build-up of the team of Klopp, you see it progressing every time and it looks like it’s now coming to success also in the Premier League", Kuyt told Liverpool's official site.

"We were a particular team like that, only we couldn’t go one step further at that time.
 


"Hopefully this team will do it because, in my opinion, this team now on the pitch is even better than ours.

Liverpool have the chance to equal Manchester City's league winning streak record of 18 games against Manchester United at Old Trafford this weekend.   
 