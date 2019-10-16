XRegister
16/10/2019 - 11:04 BST

I Always Look Forward To Manchester United Games – Liverpool Legend

 




Liverpool legend Dirk Kuyt is excited about the Reds' weekend clash with Manchester United as he believes the matches between the two clubs are special and feels Liverpool are a joy to watch at the moment.

Jurgen Klopp's men are set to face arch-rivals Manchester United at Old Trafford in the Premier League on Sunday and hold the chance to equal Manchester City's winning streak record of 18 matches.  


 



Ex-Liverpool forward Kuyt, who enjoyed being part of the games against the Red Devils and holds a fond memory of scoring a hat-trick in the league and a late winner in the FA Cup against the Reds' rivals, is excited about the clash as he feels the rivalry between the two clubs is special.

The Dutchman acknowledges the Liverpool-Everton rivalry to be a big one but insists that Liverpool-Manchester United games are the biggest in England.
 


Kuyt is looking forward to the match at Old Trafford even more because he feels Klopp's Liverpool are a joy to watch the moment.



"You can always feel the rivalry between Liverpool and United", Kuyt told Liverpool's official site.

"We know the derby, Liverpool and Everton, is a massive game for the people in Liverpool.
 


"But Liverpool-United or United-Liverpool is one of the biggest games in England and I always loved to play in them, we had many good results back in the day.

"For me, the highs were the hat-trick against United and also a late winner in the FA Cup. I always really enjoyed those kinds of games.

I always look forward to watching the game because it’s an absolute joy to watch Liverpool at the moment.

"These are special games and make you just a little bit more excited than the other games.

Liverpool face an away trip to Genk in the Champions League following their league match against Manchester United this weekend.   
 