I Can Play Either Position – Celtic Starlet Hopeful Versatility Will Help Game Time

Celtic youngster Leo Hjelde believes his versatility as a defender will help him to get more time in the youth ranks this season.



The Norwegian, 16, left Rosenborg to join the Celtic academy in the summer and has been looking to break into the club’s Under-18 side this season.













A centre-back by trade, the defender has also featured as a full-back in training for the academy side as he looks to play more games over the course of the campaign.



And he believes his ability to play in multiple positions in defence should help him to play more this season.





Hjelde told Celtic View (page 34): “My main position is left-back, but I also have experience playing centre-back.







“I am still working towards playing games, but I have been playing centre-back in some of the training games.



“I am comfortable playing in either position and, hopefully, that experience can help me get game-time.”





The promising youngster admits that the football training sessions he has encountered at Celtic are similar to those he experienced in Norway.



However, Hjelde says that there is more emphasis on physical work in the gym in Scotland and admits that he is grateful that the coaches are helping him to cope with the more physical demands.



“The football session is quite similar to what I have done before, but there are a lot more gym sessions here in addition to training.



“The coaching staff spend a lot of time helping us with the planning of our gym work, so I am grateful for all the help I have received since I’ve been here.”

