06 October 2018

26 August 2018

16/10/2019 - 14:52 BST

Juventus and Roma Scout Liverpool Linked 20-Year-Old

 




Juventus and Roma were amongst the clubs who ran the rule over Arsenal and Liverpool linked striker Donyell Malen during the international break.

The 20-year-old, who left the Arsenal academy to join PSV Eindhoven in 2017, has been catching the eye of many observers since last season.  


 



Malan has found his feet this season and has netted 16 goals in 18 appearances for PSV, which has gathered some attention from some of the biggest clubs in Europe.

Arsenal are said to be considering taking him to back to north London and Liverpool have also been linked with having an interest in the young Dutchman.
 


Several Italian clubs are also alive to his talent and, according to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato, at least three Serie A clubs watched him action against Belarus at the weekend.



The Netherlands won 2-1 in the European Championship qualifier and Malan was one of the Dutch players who was being watched.

Scouts from Roma, Juventus and Atalanta ran the rule over the 20-year-old as he started up front for his national side.
 


Malan has a contract until 2024 with PSV and the Dutch giants are not likely to let him go for anything less than a hugely lucrative offer.
 