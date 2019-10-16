Leeds United Legend Keen To See Competition For Places

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United legend Eddie Gray has admitted he is optimistic about the club going forward, but is keen to see the Whites' injured stars return soon so that competition for places can fully kick in.



Head coach Marcelo Bielsa has preferred to operate with a lean squad at Leeds, drafting in youngsters when injuries bite, something which means the Whites are often walking an injury tightrope.













The Whites currently do a key player out injured, with centre-back and skipper Liam Cooper currently trying to work his way back to full fitness.



Gray, who is backing the quality of the squad as Leeds hunt promotion to the Premier League, is keen for Bielsa to have a fully fit group all fighting for places in the team.





Gray also urged the Whites players to realise their goals and the club's goal, which he believes is earning promotion to the Premier League and competing there.







"I'm optimistic [about the future of the club], I think you've got to be optimistic", Gray told LUTV.



"We know it is not easy to get out of this league.





"The Championship is a tough league but I think there is enough players at the football club.



"Especially, if we get everybody fit and bring them to the big game, you know, after the international break, after the centenary dinner.



"And I hope all the players are fit and they are all battling to get back in the first team because I think it is great for the club when there is healthy competition for places.



"When we look at the squad now, and if everybody is fit, it's a very strong squad.



"So hopefully the players will push on and realise their ambitions as well as the club's ambitions. And that's to play at the highest level in the game."



Gray though insists Leeds cannot simply rest after winning promotion as they will then need to compete in the Premier League.



"The highest level in the game here is the Premier League.



"And to get in the Premier League and to be able to compete in the Premier League, you know, that's going to be the aim for everybody at the club."



Leeds currently sit fifth in the Championship table with 20 points, having won six of their 11 games so far, and are two points behind table-toppers West Bromwich Albion.

