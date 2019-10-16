Manchester United Lack Leadership, Talent And Desire – Former Red Devil

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Manchester United striker Louis Saha believes the current Red Devils squad do not have the players who can stand out in terms of leadership or talent and desire.



Saha was part of Manchester United squads that won the league under Sir Alex Ferguson but the Red Devils have not challenged for the Premier League since winning it in 2013.













The Manchester United board are reportedly not expecting to challenge for the league for the next two to three years as they look to rebuild under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.



And Saha thinks that the current generation of players at Manchester United do not have the required levels of commitment to take the side back to the top of English football.





He believes the current generation of footballers are too self-obsessed and often have too much power.







The Frenchman wants Manchester United to try and sign the players with the right kind of mentality as he is of the view that the current group neither have the leadership acumen nor the talent and the hunger to succeed.



“You see Gary Neville wake up at six and look in all the papers, and blame everybody, the size of the ball, whatever; you can see the guy is passionate”, Saha told The Athletic.





“I’m sorry but I think three-quarters of the players are not committed to the club as much as Gary Neville was.



“It is an era”, the Frenchman added.



“It is not just about the squad of United. Players now have a sense of the individual. They look for themselves a bit more. It is down to social media. My account, my this, my that.



“Players have more followers than clubs, so it means how much power they have. It changed.



“We have a duty to educate, and target the players who can really understand the sacrifice for the team. The United squad, when you look, I don’t think there are definite captains. Who is out there to help define the rules?



“You learn from your own eyes. I don’t think they have, with no disrespect, the players of individual talent and desire.”



Manchester United have been tipped to dip into the transfer market when the window opens again in January.

