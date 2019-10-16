Manchester United Plot Busy January Transfer Window

Follow @insidefutbol





Manchester United are eyeing as many as four new signings during the January transfer window, with a striker a priority, according to The Athletic.



Harry Maguire, Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Daniel James were acquired for big money in the summer, but Ole Gunner Solskjaer also carried out a clear out from the squad as well.













Chris Smalling was loaned out to Roma and Matteo Darmian was sold to Parma. Romelu Lukaku was allowed to join Inter, with Alexis Sanchez also move to the Nerazzurri on a loan deal.



The lack of goals this season has led to Manchester United considering options in January and signing a striker is a priority for the club in the winter window.





Mario Mandzukic has been linked with a move to Old Trafford and Manchester United are also believed to be keeping tabs on Lyon striker Moussa Dembele.







But other areas of the squad are also under consideration and as many as four new players could be brought in during the January transfer window.



Manchester United are aware of the difficulties of signing players in January, but a poor start to the season has led to the club rethinking their transfer strategy.





Tottenham’s Christian Eriksen, who is out of contract next summer, is also believed to be a target for the club.

