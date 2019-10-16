XRegister
06 October 2018

26 August 2018

16/10/2019 - 22:49 BST

Manchester United Termed Attractive Option For Serie A Midfielder

 




Juventus midfielder Emre Can is wanted by Manchester United and his entourage have been approached by Bundesliga and Premier League clubs.

Can has been unhappy since he was left out of Juventus’ Champions League squad and is prepared to consider a move away from the club in the January transfer window.  


 



The former Liverpool midfielder has emerged as an attractive mid-season option for many sides and his entourage have already been fielding requests.

Bundesliga and Premier League clubs are claimed to be in touch with the player’s camp over a possible transfer in the winter window.
 


And according to Turin-based daily Tuttosport, Manchester United are currently the most attractive of those clubs keen on Can.



Manchester United are believed to be in the market for a midfielder in January and Can has been linked with a move to Old Trafford.

The German would have to consider his past association with Liverpool before agreeing to any move to  Manchester United.
 


Juventus striker Mario Mandzukic has also been linked with a move to the Red Devils in the winter window.

Manchester United are keen to make a signings in January following their worst start to the season in three decades.   
 