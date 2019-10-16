Marco Silva Was Very Honest With Me, Admits Departed Everton Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Everton star Kevin Mirallas has conceded that Marco Silva was always honest and upfront with him during his time at the club.



Mirallas left Everton to join Royal Antwerp on a free transfer despite having one more year left on his contract at Goodison Park.













The Belgian played for Silva during pre-season, but he was not part of the Everton manager’s long term plans and he was always expected to leave the club.



The winger insisted that Silva always remained honest about his position at Everton and he was pleased that the club were straightforward about his future.





He admits that while he has a few regrets, he enjoyed playing for only Everton in England and he wants to preserve the good memories he had of his time at Goodison Park.







Mirallas told The Athletic: “Every time Marco spoke with me, he was very honest. Marcel Brands [the director of football] too.



“For me, it was always a pleasure to say I played for Everton.





“Not many players can say they only played for one club in England. I had great moments.



“Yes, sometimes I had bad moments too but that’s football when you stay at a club for so long. I remember only the good times.”



Mirallas joined Everton from Olympiacos in 2012 and scored 38 goals in 186 appearances for the club.

