Must Be Stronger – Celtic Youngster With Clear View After First Team Training

Celtic youngster Leo Hjelde has revealed that training sessions with the first team have helped him understand the level he needs to reach in order to break into the senior squad at Parkhead.



The 16-year-old defender joined Celtic from Rosenborg in the summer and has been looking to integrate himself into the Under-18 side this season.













The young centre-back has also trained with Neil Lennon’s first-team squad and he admits that it has been a steep learning experience in terms of speed and the physicality of the game.



He conceded that it was a massive step up for him, but insisted that it will help him later as he is now aware of the level he needs to reach to break into the Celtic first team.





Leo told Celtic View (page 35): “The speed of the play struck me. It was much faster than I was used to.







“The physicality was much greater too. I was a big step up from what I have experienced, but I really enjoyed it.



“It allowed me to see the level I need to get to if I want to make it to the first team.”





The youngster admits that he wants to work on the physical aspect of the game and is keen to be calmer when he is on the ball.



But he insisted that he has time on his side and wants to remain patient as he looks to develop further in the coming years.



“I need to be stronger. The physicality of the training with the first-team showed me how strong you need to be to compete at the top.



“I know I have a long journey ahead of me, but I am patient and I believe if I work hard I can achieve that.



“I also need to be calm on the ball and keep my head clear under pressure.



“That is something I always work on, but it’s important to have that at a high level.”

