Steven Gerrard Will Be World Renowned As Manager If He Succeeds – Former Rangers Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Clint Hill believes if Steven Gerrard can do the business at Rangers then he can count his managerial career as a success and will be known around the world as a boss.



The Glasgow-based club handed former Liverpool captain Gerrard his first senior team managerial role by appointing him as their boss last summer.













After leading the Gers to a second-place finish in the league last term, the 39-year-old has taken the side to the summit of the Scottish Premiership, having won seven of their eight games so far.



Ex-Light Blues man Hill rates Rangers as a huge club and thinks that if Gerrard can succeed then he will secure his managerial legacy.





The 40-year-old believes managing the Gers is one of the biggest jobs in the world and wants Gerrard to win trophies to become a successful manager.







“This is a proper club", Hill was quoted as saying by the Evening Times.



"If you do well here, you are world renowned and you have done one very good job.





“He has to carry on what he is doing and he has to win the trophies which Rangers want to do.



“If he manages to do that, the rest will take of itself.



"But I’m sure Steven knows that, if he is successful at Rangers which is one of the best jobs in the world, then he’ll have been successful as a manager.”



Gerrard's Rangers currently sit on top of the league table and enjoy a two-point lead over defending champions Celtic.

