This Will Stand Freddie Ljungberg In Good Stead As Coach – Former Arsenal Star

Former Arsenal star Lee Dixon believes Freddie Ljungberg’s football intelligence as a player will help him to develop as a coach.



The former Gunner took charge of the Arsenal Under-23s last season and has been promoted to the first-team coaching staff this year under manager Unai Emery.













A terrace-favourite during his playing days at Arsenal, the Swede is now trying to carve out a niche for himself in the coaching world at the Emirates.



He is already a highly-rated coach inside Arsenal and Dixon is not surprised that the player has taken up coaching as a profession after hanging up his boots.





The former Gunner stressed that contrary to his popular image, Ljungberg was always a thinking man’s footballer and had immense footballing intelligence, which he showed on the pitch.







He believes that the Swede’s game intelligence will go on to be the making of him as a coach as well.



Dixon told The Athletic: “I always thought a big part of Freddie’s game as a player was his brain and his ability to pick the right options.





“When you play like he did, you have got to be intelligent. You have got to know the game, know what defenders are thinking.



“He was not reacting on instinct.



"He could work out where the gaps were going to be and the timing of the run needed.



"If you were that kind of footballer it would certainly suggest you have the tools to move into the coaching side.



“His image off the pitch might lead you into thinking he is off the cuff and has flamboyance, but his game was more intellectual than that.



"You don’t time your runs as well as he did by just running.



“His football intelligence will hold him in good stead in a coaching capacity.”



Ljungberg has been mooted by some fans as a potential future Arsenal manager.

