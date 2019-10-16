We’ve Heard About Pressure On Stoke Manager – Fulham Star On Cottagers’ Focus

Follow @insidefutbol





Fulham midfielder Harrison Reed has insisted the Cottagers are paying no attention to Stoke City's struggles this season as they prepare to meet the Potters in the Championship.



Scott Parker's side, who sit seventh in the Championship, will be hosted by bottom-placed Stoke at the bet365 Stadium in the league this Saturday.













The Potters have had a tough start to their 2019/20 campaign, losing eight and drawing two of their eleven games so far, with their only win coming against Swansea City before the international break.



Reed, who is on loan at Craven Cottage, believes that Stoke's win against the Swans earlier this month will have given them a huge boost even though the season has been tough so far.





The 24-year-old is aware of the speculation that Stoke manager Nathan Jones could soon lose his job, but insists that Fulham are not focused on the Potters' struggles.







“It’s been a tough season for them”, Reed told Fulham's official site.



“You see a lot in the press about pressure on the manager and the players, but they got a great result against Swansea and that will lift the spirits in the camp.





“But we’re preparing like we would for any game, concentrating on ourselves and making sure when the whistle blows at three o’clock on Saturday that we’re raring to go.”



Fulham currently sit seventh in the league table with 19 points, having won five and drawn four of their eleven games so far, and are three points behind table-toppers West Bromwich Albion.

