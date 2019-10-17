Arsenal Target Dayot Upamecano Ready To Force Future Issue

Follow @insidefutbol





Arsenal defensive target Dayot Upamecano is unlikely to consider signing a new deal with RB Leipzig in order to force his way out of the club next summer.



The 20-year-old defender was subject to interest from Arsenal at the end of last season and the Gunners were interested in taking him to north London.













But Arsenal did not come close to agreeing a fee with RB Leipzig and the centre-back continued at the Red Bull Arena for the current campaign.



However, the defender is angling for a move at the end of the season and, according to German magazine Kicker, he is looking to force the issue with the club in order to find the exit door.





Upamecano’s current contract runs until 2021 and the defender is tipped to reject offers of a new deal from the club in order to force them into a corner next summer.







The Frenchman will enter the final year of his deal at the end of the season and RB Leipzig will likely be under pressure to sell him rather than see him leave on a free transfer at the end of 2020/21 campaign.



The defender is keen to force his way out of the club next summer and is keen to take the necessary steps to achieve his goal.





It remains to be seen whether Arsenal rekindle their interest in Upamecano at the end of the current campaign.

