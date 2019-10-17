Don’t Fancy Vakoun Bayo – Former Top Flight Attacker Says Celtic Can’t Lose Odsonne Edouard

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Hibernian attacker Tam McManus feels that Celtic cannot afford to lose striker Odsonne Edouard and admits he would not fancy Vakoun Bayo to fill the Frenchman's boots.



Edouard, who is increasingly being seen as a future top striker, took his fine form to France Under-21s during the international break and found the back of the net five times in two games.













Ex-Hibernian man McManus feels top clubs will be alerted by the quality of the young Frenchman, who now has scored nine goals from four games for his national side.



However, the 38-year-old feels Celtic cannot afford to lose Edouard, who he thinks is the most important player at the club, in January if they want to win their ninth league title in a row.





McManus believes the Hoops could earn a fee similar to the amount they got for Moussa Dembele, but does not fancy Leigh Griffiths or Bayo to step up.







"Absolutely [clubs will be alerted to his quality], I think nine goals in four games for France U21s", McManus said on PLZ Soccer.



"I think he's that player Celtic can't afford to lose, you know, anytime soon.





"I think he's the most important player at Parkhead just now for Celtic.



"I think if they lost him, you've got Bayo to come in – I wouldn't fancy him.



"Leigh Griffiths is still having issues.



"It's very important that Celtic keep hold of him if they want to win the league this season but there will be big clubs sniffing about.



"£20m for Dembele. I think you're looking at a similar kind of fee for Odsonne Edouard."



Edouard has scored nine goals and provided five assists across all competitions for Celtic this season.

